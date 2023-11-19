Headlines

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi 'cancels' Abhishek Kumar, says 'maine inko apna accha dost maana tha lekin...'

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Orry wears printed co-ord set at Isha Ambani's twins birthday celebration worth Rs...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

Players with most catches in World Cup 2023

Inside Virat Kohli’s luxurious Gurgaon house worth whopping price

Healthy alternatives to white rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Orry wears printed co-ord set at Isha Ambani's twins birthday celebration worth Rs...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

The actor expected the Rs 150 crore film to be a huge hit at the box office. But, the storyline went beyond people's minds and the film proved to be a flop.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Some people get the taste of success in Bollywood with just one film, while others have to work for years for it. A famous actor worked in a film directed by Karan Malhotra, which was made at a cost of around Rs 150 crore. The makers' dreams were dashed due to the huge promotion of the film. People did not like the hard work of the stars and the film proved to be a super flop. After the flop of the film, the lead hero of the film became quite silent and used to spend days alone. What he said to his star wife after the film flopped was revealed recently.

The actor expected the Rs 150 crore film to be a huge hit at the box office. But, the storyline went beyond people's minds and the film proved to be a flop. The film also featured actors like Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla. The film had an opening of Rs 10 crore at the box office. Its lifetime collection was Rs 63 crore. The actor's star wife has recently shared an incident related to this film.

The 150 crore film we are talking about is Shamshera which will was released in the year 2022. The film was produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Karan Malhotra. In the film, Shamshera is killed by Shuddha Singh while trying to save his clan and is declared a traitor. However, years later, his son decides to take revenge and reunite his clan. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role in the film.

When Alia Bhatt appeared in the latest episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan, she shared details about Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Shamshera's failure. 

Karan asked Alia Bhatt, "How does Ranbir Kapoor react when his film does not perform well at the box office?"

To this, Alia Bhatt replied, "He completely accepts failure towards his success. He deals equally with both of them and remains very straightforward."

Alia Bhatt further added, "I remember when Shamshera flopped, I was going to the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I asked him, 'Is he okay? He said yes.' After this, he spent his entire day reading. When I returned home, he sat with me and said the film did not work. Next time I will work harder and give my best.. and that's it, this matter ends here."

READ | Meet actor who earned Rs 1500, now is a superstar, competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, is married to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi schools to reopen from Monday as air pollution declines

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick smog across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram as air quality remains 'severe', check Delhi-NCR AQI

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: ICC to invite all World Cup-winning captains in Ahmedabad

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Meet ex-Tata employee, IIT grad who worked in Rs 3.16 lakh crore bank as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE