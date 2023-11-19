This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

The actor expected the Rs 150 crore film to be a huge hit at the box office. But, the storyline went beyond people's minds and the film proved to be a flop.

Some people get the taste of success in Bollywood with just one film, while others have to work for years for it. A famous actor worked in a film directed by Karan Malhotra, which was made at a cost of around Rs 150 crore. The makers' dreams were dashed due to the huge promotion of the film. People did not like the hard work of the stars and the film proved to be a super flop. After the flop of the film, the lead hero of the film became quite silent and used to spend days alone. What he said to his star wife after the film flopped was revealed recently.

The actor expected the Rs 150 crore film to be a huge hit at the box office. But, the storyline went beyond people's minds and the film proved to be a flop. The film also featured actors like Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla. The film had an opening of Rs 10 crore at the box office. Its lifetime collection was Rs 63 crore. The actor's star wife has recently shared an incident related to this film.

The 150 crore film we are talking about is Shamshera which will was released in the year 2022. The film was produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Karan Malhotra. In the film, Shamshera is killed by Shuddha Singh while trying to save his clan and is declared a traitor. However, years later, his son decides to take revenge and reunite his clan. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role in the film.

When Alia Bhatt appeared in the latest episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan, she shared details about Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Shamshera's failure.

Karan asked Alia Bhatt, "How does Ranbir Kapoor react when his film does not perform well at the box office?"

To this, Alia Bhatt replied, "He completely accepts failure towards his success. He deals equally with both of them and remains very straightforward."

Alia Bhatt further added, "I remember when Shamshera flopped, I was going to the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I asked him, 'Is he okay? He said yes.' After this, he spent his entire day reading. When I returned home, he sat with me and said the film did not work. Next time I will work harder and give my best.. and that's it, this matter ends here."

