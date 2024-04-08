Twitter
This actor was initially rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi, was later cast two days before shoot

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first rejected Adhyayan Suman for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and then cast him two days before the shoot began. Adhyayan's father Shekhar Suman is also a part of the Netflix show.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 11:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Heeramandi poster/Netflix India Instagram
Created by the maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the most awaited shows since its announcement. The Netflix series is headlined by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

Among the other cast members, one actor was initially rejected by the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director and was cast two days before the show. He is Adhyayan Suman, who plays Zorawar Ali Khan in the show. His father Shekhar Suman is also a part of Heeramandi and plays Zulfiqar Ahmed.

In a recent interview with News18, Adhyayan recalled the interesting anecdote on how he first failed the audition for the Netflix show as he said, "I got a call from Shruti Mahajan (casting director) to audition for Zorawar’s character. I was celebrating my parents’ marriage anniversary somewhere in the Himalayas. I got the call when I was travelling there. At one o’clock in the afternoon, I was told that Mr Bhansali would be seeing my audition at three. Somehow, I managed to stop the car in the middle of the mountains and make an audition clip sitting in the car."

"I begged, borrowed and stole some network from people and sent the tape. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the role. To be honest, if I had auditioned and not gotten the part in any other filmmaker’s film or series, I would just let it pass. But this was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show and it’s every actor’s dream to work with him. So, I was extremely disappointed that it didn’t work out for me," the Himmatwala actor added.

The star kid further shared how he was finally cast as he stated, "My father always tells me that if something is meant to be, it will be and nobody can snatch anything away that’s destined to happen. The shoot of Heeramandi started with the other characters. Two days before they were supposed to start shoot with the actor who was supposed to play Zorawar, he was suddenly asked to leave and I was brought in. It’s just outstanding how it all happened."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Also starring Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Vaishnavi Ganatra, and Farida Jalal amongst others, Heeramandi will start streaming on Netflix on May 1. 

