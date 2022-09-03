Search icon
Director Vivek Agnihotri mocks Ranveer Singh over Jayeshbhai Jordaar's failure, says 'why would people...'

Vivek Agnihotri mocked Ranveer Singh and stated why Jayeshbhai Jordaar tanked at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri opened up on the failure of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and even mocked Ranveer Singh for misleading the audience. As per the report in Hindustan Times, Vivek did an interview with Kushal Mehra, and there he stated that although the basic plot of Yash Raj Films' production was good, his lead star and the promotions deviated from the essence of the film. 

Vivek said, “Ranveer Singh, the so-called number 1 star. People don't get tired of praising him. His film Jayeshbhai Jordaar...was on female foeticide... about how people should not kill girls. What a wonderful subject! But then how were they promoting the film?" Agnihotri further explained, "Ranveer went shirtless and was dancing with 25 girls during the promotions. He was like just dancing with 25 sexy and glamorous girls. Nobody knew that the film was about female foeticide. It's not a fashion show or some comedy film. Why would people go and see that?"

In the same interview, Vivek even mocked team Brahmastra, and said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files broke many box office records. It featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. On the other side, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will hit cinemas on September 9. Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cikus. 

