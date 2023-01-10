The Kashmir Files, Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi join RRR in qualifying for Oscar nominations this year

The Kashmir Files-Gangubai Kathiawadi-Kantara

It's a proud moment for India, as The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences has released a list featuring 301 films eligible for The Oscars nominations. In this list, five films from India have managed to secure eligibility for nominations. Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files, Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara, and Alia Bhatt-lead Gangubai Kathiawadi, have earned eligibility for the nominations in the race.

#Kantara among 301 films eligible for nominations at the 95th Academy Awards @TheAcademy. Voting between Jan 12 and Jan 17 by 9,579 members. Award event on March 12. @shetty_rishab @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/rTlgUMeiYS — S Shyam Prasad (@ShyamSPrasad) January 10, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri shared the news on his Twitter and called 2022, a 'great year for cinema.' He further wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema."

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema. January 10, 2023

Even Kantara production house Hombale Films shared the news on their Twitter page, and wrote, "We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms."

We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms January 10, 2023

Other Indian titles included in the list are SS Rajamouli's RRR, Pan Nalin's Chhello Show (Last Film Show)- which is also India's official Oscar entry, Marathi films Me Vasantrao, Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona. Documentaries All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers are also part of the list. The Oscars will take place in Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre on March 12, 2023. TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars this year.