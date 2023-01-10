Search icon
The Kashmir Files, Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi join RRR in qualifying for Oscar nominations this year

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released a list of 301 feature films, and it includes clutter-breaker blockbusters from India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

The Kashmir Files, Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi join RRR in qualifying for Oscar nominations this year
The Kashmir Files-Gangubai Kathiawadi-Kantara

 It's a proud moment for India, as The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences has released a list featuring 301 films eligible for The Oscars nominations. In this list, five films from India have managed to secure eligibility for nominations. Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files, Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara, and Alia Bhatt-lead Gangubai Kathiawadi, have earned eligibility for the nominations in the race. 

Here's the list

Vivek Agnihotri shared the news on his Twitter and called 2022, a 'great year for cinema.' He further wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema." 

Here's the tweet

Even Kantara production house Hombale Films shared the news on their Twitter page, and wrote, "We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms." 

Here's the tweet

Other Indian titles included in the list are SS Rajamouli's RRR, Pan Nalin's Chhello Show (Last Film Show)- which is also India's official Oscar entry, Marathi films Me Vasantrao, Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona. Documentaries All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers are also part of the list. The Oscars will take place in Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre on  March 12, 2023. TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars this year.

 

