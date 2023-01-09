RRR will win Best Picture Oscar this year, says Insidious and M3GAN producer Jason Blum: 'Mark it down, please'

Jason Blum has said that RRR will win the Best Picture Oscar this year

RRR, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster, has won quite a few fans in the West. The film has been some sort of a cultural phenomenon in the US with many noted filmmakers, actors, and writers raving about it. The latest to join the bandwagon is filmmaker Jason Blum, producer of some of the most iconic horror films made in the 21st century.

In his recent tweet, posted on Monday morning, Blum bet his money on RRR to not just be nominated for the Oscars but to go on and win the Best Picture at the prestigious awards this year. “I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar,” he tweeted. His tweet was met with approval from many other filmmakers and fans. Many other fans hoped that Blum would collaborate with Rajamouli after this endorsement. “Come on make a movie with Rajamouli,” tweeted one. Another wrote, “Horror movie with SSR now.”

I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 8, 2023

Jason Blum is the man behind the famous production house Blumhouse, which specialises in producing low-budget films, usually in the horror and thriller genre. Over the years, he has produced films like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Hush, Whiplash, Get Out, Halloween, The Black Phone, and most recently M3GAN. During the course of his career, he has received three Oscar Best Picture nominations and won two Emmy Awards.

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is a fictional tale based on the life of two real-life Indian revolutionaries. The period drama had Alia Bhatt, Ajay devgn, and Shriya Saran in cameos. It was the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 and has also bagged two Golden Globe nominations. The film is currently in running for the BAFTA and Academy Awards.

The 2023 Academy Awards, also called the Oscars, will take place in Los Angeles on March 12. The nominations will be announced on January 24. RRR stands to be nominated in Best Picture and Best Original Song categories (for Naatu Naatu), among others.