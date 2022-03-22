'The Kashmir Files': Adil Hussain breaks silence on trolling over his 'truth must be spoken tenderly' tweet

Actor Adil Hussain has reacted to the brutal trolling he was subjected to after his indirect tweet about 'The Kashmir Files' went viral on social media.

In a series of tweets on Monday evening, Adil Hussain, while explaining his earlier tweet that cooked up a social media storm, wrote, "I was in a village in Noth of Kerala from 7th till 18th March. Landed in a City on the 19th evening and coincidentally met Anupam Kher jee and said to him that I will watch #KashmirFiles hopefully soon. Got busy with shoot from the next day and haven't yet watched film 1/3."

He added in a second tweet, "So ,my tweet was a general comment about my idea of Art. And I stand by it. I was flummoxed by most of the reactions to tweet in question. It took some time to find words to respond today. This tweet of mine is probably the most ill-timed tweet ever. 2/3."

In the last tweet in the series, Adil Hussain wrote, "I am deeply sorry for the agony it caused to a lot of people. I look forward to have a dialogue after I watch the film. Not sure if Twitter would be the right platform...but will try. 3/3."

On March 19, Adil Hussain had taken to his Twitter handle to indirectly express his opinion about the blockbuster hit film, 'The Kashmir Files'. In his tweet, Adil Hussain wrote, "Truth must be spoken! No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive. Not responsive. We, for sure, don't want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a responve-sible one. Art Should not be reactive". He followed it up with a folded hand emoji.

Director Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir after the militancy's rise in the valley. 'The Kashmir Files' is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Days ago, appreciating the film, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently that such movies reveal the truth and claimed that there has been a "conspiracy" to discredit it.

As for how 'The Kashmir Files' has been received at the box office, well, it's been doing stupendously and creating new records each day. So far, in 10 days, the film has raked in over Rs 179 crore in India alone.