This Indian actress owns world's fifth largest diamond, not Aishwarya, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha, Deepika

Besides the diamond ring owned by Tamannaah the other big diamonds in the world are The Oppenheimer Blue Diamond Ring, The Graff Pink, The Cullinan Dream, and the Pink Star.

Lust Stories 2 star Tamannaah Bhatia is the proud owner of world’s fifth biggest diamond which is worth around Rs 2 crore. The diamond was gifted to Tamannaah Bhatia by Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela after she got impressed by her performance in superhit Telugu film Sye Raa. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah, Sye Raa also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Jagapathy Babu, Ravi Kishen, Anushka Shetty, Vijay Sethupathy, Nayanthara and Niharika in key roles. At that time she had also tweeted a photo featuring Tamannaah flaunting the dimond ring and wrote, "A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy."

Replying to Upasana’s post, Tamannaah Bhatia had tweeted, "This bottle opener shall have many memories attached to it. Felt awesome to catch up after so long, waiting to see you soon, miss u more."

This bottle opener shall have many memories attached to it . Felt awesome to catch up after so long , waiting to see you soon , miss u more https://t.co/GRuTPeD739 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) October 4, 2019

The Pink Star ring was mined in 1999 by De Beers and it was earlier known as the Steinmetz Pink. The diamond which was found in South Africa weighs 59.60 carat, and is rated in colour as Fancy Vivid Pink by the Gemological Institute of America. The uncut version of Pink Star ring weighed 132.5 carat.