Taapsee Pannu discloses if she will ever talk to Kangana Ranaut after their ugly Twitter spat

Taapsee Pannu-Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

A few years ago, things turned ugly between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut when the latter's sister Rangoli Chandel called the former Kangana's 'sasti copy'. The Panga actress herself has mocked the Thappad actress several times in her tweet. Now, in a recent interview, Pannu has revealed if she will ever speak to Ranaut.

Speaking to Lallantop, Taapsee said, "I don’t know, honestly. But if there is a situation where she is in front of me, then I will go and say hello. Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem usse hai. So uski marzi (I don't have any problem, she has the problem. So it's her wish). She is a very good actress and when she said ‘sasti copy’ I took it as a compliment."

In 2019, Kangana's sister Rangoli tweeted, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people are running their business by copying Kangana), but pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy."

Kangana later said in a television interview that Taapsee and Swara Bhasker are B-grade actors who are not getting work in Bollywood despite being "chaploos" (bootlickers). Responding to her, Taapsee told Hindustan Times, "Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that Kangana and her sister (Rangoli Chandel) try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me, is actually an equal level of harassment, if not more."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki. The film is set to release in theatres on December 22 later this year ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.



