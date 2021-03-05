Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe reveals I-T raid is 'putting unnecessary stress on her parents'

After colleagues from Bollywood lent support to Taapsee Pannu in the aftermath of the income tax department raiding her house, now her boyfriend former badminton player Mathias Boe too has tweeted about the stress Taapsee's parents are going through.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mathias wrote, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, the I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. Man shrugging. @KirenRijiju please do something."

In response to Mathias' tweet, Kiren Rijiju, the current Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, who was tagged in Mathias' tweet responded saying, "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports."

For the uninformed, Mathias is a former Danish shuttler, who is currently with the Indian badminton players in Switzerland for the Swiss Open. Income tax officials on Wednesday carried out searches at over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including the premises of noted film director Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu, and filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

The raids were conducted in connection with the production company Phantom Films. Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, Director Vikramaditya Motwane, Producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy Vikas Bahl in 2011 and was dissolved in 2018.

For the unversed, Kashyap, Bahl, and Pannu have been vocal on the social media platforms and have also raised their concern over the farmers' protest, which has been going at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three farm laws.