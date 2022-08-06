Swara Bhasker gives epic reply to troll who said theatre would be 'quite' place to sleep during her movie

Credit: Swara/Instagram

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is waiting for her the release of her upcoming film Jahaan Charr Yaar, has given a befitting reply to trolls who targeted her on Twitter. It all started when the actress tweeted about her film.

A social media user reacted to her tweet and wrote, “Waiting eagerly for the movie to hit the theatres.” Swara said, “Thank you.” After this, social media users started target her and trolled the actress. One of them wrote, “You’re welcome, actually construction work going on in my apartment so not able to find a quiet place to sleep, what could be quieter than theatre during your movie!”

Swara replied, “Haha! Glad to have given you a chance to land your much practised and rehearsed joke. Now go show off to your boyz that I replied.” The person commented, “Haha you are no celebrity to be bragged about, also I don’t like dancing in front of other people.”

Haha! Glad to have given you a chance to land your much practiced and rehearsed joke.

Now go show off to your boyz that I replied! https://t.co/HOCqetKdZq — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 4, 2022

For the uninitiated, Swara’s film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania, will be released on September 16. The film has been directed by Kamal Pandey.

Earlier, Swara Bhaskar had filed a complaint in Delhi's Vasant Kunj over alleged objectionable comments made by a Twitter user and YouTube influencer on an old movie scene of hers. She filed a complaint saying some messages and hashtags have been circulating on the social media platform with the intention to outrage her modesty.

The Delhi Police filed the criminal case on the basis of her complaint under the sections 354D, 509 IPC, and 67 IT act. The Raanjhanaa actor has often received heavy trolling and criticism on social media for speaking on various socio-political issues and controversies. Swara Bhaskar has also supported Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug seizure case.

The Nil Batey Sannata actor had shared a series of posts reflecting her views on Aryan Khan's arrest and also shared a screenshot of it on her Instagram story questioning the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son.