Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa reacts to her relationship with Lalit Modi, says 'there are always girls...'

On Thursday, July 14, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi declared his love for the popular actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen as he shared romantic photos with her and called her his 'better half'. He later clarified that the two of them are not married yet and are only dating each other.

After Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen and his father Shubeer Sen, now it's her sister-in-law Charu Asopa who has broken her silence on the relationship between the Aarya actress and Lalit Modi. A popular television actress featured in serials like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Baal Veer, Charu is soon going to divorce her husband Rajeev.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared an opinion piece supporting Sushmita titled 'The Problematic Culture Of Calling Women Gold Diggers' and wrote, "Exactly, there are always girls who are targeted, people don't think twice to call a girl a gold digger, it's really (a heartbreaking emoji)".





Sushmita, who made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's thriller Dastak in 1996, herself shared the same opinion piece on her Twitter handle and called herself 'a self-made woman' as she used the same hashtag in her tweet. The Main Hoon Na actress also penned a lengthy note on her Instagram hitting back at the trolls and the gossip around her.

A part of her post read, "It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies, the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character, monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes I still buy them myself!!!".



Earlier, it has been reported that Sushmita has broken all ties with her brother Rajeev as she even unfollowed him on Instagram and continues to follow Charu. The two strong ladies have been a constant source of support for each other in their troubled times.