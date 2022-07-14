Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen breaks silence on her relationship with Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi-Rajeev Sen/Instagram

IPL founder and former chairman of the sporting league Lalit Modi confirmed on the evening of Thursday, July 14, that he is dating former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. His announcement took everyone by surprise when he shared romantic photos of the couple from their recent Maldives and Sardinia vacation.

Now, Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen has broken his silence on their relationship as he too seemed surprised by the development. Speaking to India Today, Rajeev said, "I am pleasantly surprised too. I will speak to my sister about this.” Rajeev himself is said to be separating from his wife Charu Asopa.

Earlier, sharing a set of ten photos with Sushmita, Lalit Modi said, "Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together".

READ | Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Ranveer Singh reacts to couple's photos



When Rajeev and Charu had welcomed their first child, a baby girl in November 2021, Sushmita had shared the news of welcoming ‘Goddess Lakshmi home, just before Diwali’ with fans and family on Instagram.

The Main Hoon Na actress had shared a picture of herself from the hospital. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing scrubs, posing with her hands gestured as a heart. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Answered prayers. Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali! It's a girl! Congratulations Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen...What a beauty she is! I became a bua this morning. So happy.”