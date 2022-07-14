Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Ranveer Singh reacts to couple's photos

Lalit Modi-Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi took the internet by surprise on the evening of Thursday, July 14, when he shared romantic photos with Sushmita Sen and announced that he is dating the Aarya actress. Modi dropped their Maldives and Sardinia vacation pictures on his social media and called the former Miss Universe his 'better half'.

Ranveer Singh, who performed in the closing ceremony of Tata IPL 2022 to the latest chartbuster songs, was among the first celebrities to react to their photos as he posted a love heart emoji and an evil eye emoji in the comments section of the pictures shared by Lalit Modi.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus slated to release later this year on December 23, 2022. Pooja Hegde, who has been a part of three back-to-back box office failures namely Radhe Shyam, Beast, and Acharya is the leading lady in the film adapted from Gulzar's classic Angoor.

Ranveer will also be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which he is paired opposite his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt, with whom he also shared the Koffee couch for the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Slated to hit cinemas as Valentine's Day release on February 10, 2023, the film is bankrolled by Karan's own banner Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife.com, Ranveer Singh opened up about the film and called it Karan's 'quirkiest, zaniest' film to date. “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a quintessential Karan Johar movie, it's vintage Karan Johar, everything that you love about his films – the songs, the glamour, the good-looking leads, the family dynamics, the pulpy drama, the humour, the romance, it's all packed in there; every trope you've seen in Karan Johar movies, his brand of cinema you have loved – all there", said the Befikre actor to the portal.