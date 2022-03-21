Sushmita Sen hangs out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, fans speculate patch up- WATCH

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Monday visited the clinic with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughter. Rohman was seen protecting Sushmita from the crowd, the video of the same went viral on social media.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded the video of the same with the caption, “The way Roman protects her.” Netizens have been reacting to the viral post. One of the social media users asked, “they are together again? Another wrote, “Patch up hogaya??”

The third person commented, “Breakup bhi karna sath bhi rehna h bahut confusion h.” Another mentioned, “They shouldn't have broken up.” “Abhi to breakup ka post kiya tha aur fir sath aa gaye ! Bahot confusion hai baba,” wrote another social media user. Also read: Sushmita Sen breaks silence on breakup with long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Earlier, the actress spoke out about their shocking breakup in an interview with Hindustan Times. She said, “For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there, because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship.”

She continued, “Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted”.

Sushmita Sen has also stated that when she is in love, she gives it her all, and that she believes the same should be applicable when breaking up. She went on to say that no matter what the reason, life isn't about being stuck in a rut. The truth is amazing because it helps individuals to stay friends and treat each other well. That love is desperately needed in the world. There are already enough problems in it.