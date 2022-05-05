Sushmita Sen drops selfie with Salman Khan, says she spent Eid in 'company of goodness'

Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, on Wednesday, shared a click featuring her and megastar Salman Khan from Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's star-studded Eid bash.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted the picture in which a smiling Sushmita could be seen posing with Salman, as she held his shoulder.

In the caption, she wrote, "I hope you all celebrated Eid with your loved ones...well wishers...and in the company of goodness!!! I know I did @beingsalmankhan. Allah swt aapki saari jaayaz duaaiye qubool karein." "My love and respect to all at home!!! I love you guys sooooooo soooooo much!!! #eidmubarak #duas #love #health #family #friends #goodness #happiness," added Sushmita.

Check out the photo below:



Tuesday night, Sushmita arrived at Arpita Khan's Eid bash looking marvellous in pink. She was accompanied by her daughter Renee. Upon arriving at the venue, Sushmita even handed out a box of sweets to the paps on the festive occasion.

A video of the same was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. As soon as the video caught netizens attention, they hailed the ex-Miss Universe for being the kindest person in the film industry.

"She is the sweetest!!! How thoughtful of her to bring sweets for the media," wrote a fan. "Very humble and elegant," wrote another. "Respect for respecting the paps," commented yet another fan.

Check out the video below:



Other celebs who were in attendance at Arpita Khan's Eid bash included Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Kiara Adavni, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, among others.