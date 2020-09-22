Sushant Singh Rajput's family reveals shocking details about actor's state of mind after Disha Salian's death

In a shocking development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Zee News spoke to the late actor's family and dig deeper into what happened after his former manager Disha Salian's death. Reports state that soon after Disha's death on June 8, Sushant Singh Rajput started fearing for himself, especially since his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left him on the same day too.

After this, Sushant Singh Rajput was reported to be "very scared" and when his sister Mitu came to the house, Sushant told her, "I need to increase my security." When Mitu Singh asked what happened, Sushant Singh Rajput did not respond to her query. After this on June 11, Sushant spoke to a very close family member over a video call. During the call too, Sushant Singh Rajput was very scared. Sushant told his family member that "these people will trap me. These people are very powerful, they have gone away with laptops too".

When he was asked by the said family friend that "you are such a big celebrity, who will trap you, whom will you throw in?" Sushant did not have any answers and started looking here and there.

According to this family member, when Sushant Singh Rajput used to get very upset, he did not shave. He pointed out that Disha Salian died on June 8 and his beard grew considerably while the family member spoke to him on the phone on June 11.

As for Rhea, the actress applied for bail on Tuesday after 14 days in judicial custody. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody till September 22 for her alleged involvement in a drug case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In NDPS court today, her judicial custody was extended till October 6, however, Rhea has filed for a bail application. The hearing date for the same is not known yet.