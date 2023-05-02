Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking stay on release of The Kerala Story, says 'the film has been cleared by CBFC'

A poster of The Kerala Story

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on release of the movie The Kerala Story on grounds that its the “worst kind of hate speech and an audio-visual propaganda”. The film, which is slated to release this week, has been mired in controveries with the Kerala CM and several other political leaders calling it ‘propaganda’ and accusing the makers of using it for electoral politics.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha that the trailer of the movie, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, has garnered 16 million views. Pasha said, "This movie is the worst kind of hate speech. It is a completely audio-visual propaganda".

The bench said, “There are varieties of hate speeches. This film has got certification and has been cleared by the board. It's not like a person getting on the podium and starts giving uncontrolled speech. If you want to challenge the release of the movie, you should challenge the certification and through appropriate forum.”

Sibal then said that he will do whatever necessary. Justice Nagarathna said the petitioner should first approach the high court. Pasha said there was no time left as the movie is scheduled to release on Friday. “This is not a ground. Otherwise everyone will start coming to the Supreme Court”, the bench responded.

The Kerala Story, which claims to be based on true incidents, tells the story of Indian women being forced to convert to Islam by ISIS. The controversy lies in the film’s claim that 32,000 Indian women have been converted by the terror group in the last few years. Many have called out this figure, saying there is no evidential basis for it.

The film stars Adah Sharma, alongside Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri and Chandra Shekhar Dutta. Produced Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story is all set to hit the theatres on the May 5.