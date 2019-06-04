'Super 30' trailer: Hrithik Roshan as a mathematics genius Anand Kumar is a superhero in the true sense

The much-awaited trailer for Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is out! With this film, we will get to see the handsome hunk on the big screen after a hiatus of two-and-a-half-years. The trailer starts with India being called a 'third world country' and a 'country of cheap labour'. But we are also a country which produced prolific people who are the heads of Mastercard, Vodafone, Deutsche Bank and also Google.

Amidst all that, the video shows kids who have indulged in child labour. Then comes our hero, Hrithik as a simple small town man and also donning a heavily tanned look. He is shown as Anand Kumar (on whom the film is based), who is hired to teach mathematics to students at a high-grade coaching centre. After impressing everyone with his teaching and minting good money, Hrithik's character (Anand) is seen quitting the coaching centre, so as to teach aspiring students, who can't afford the fees.

Anand inducts 30 highly underprivileged but academically bright students into his programme called 'Super 30' every year and coaches them free of cost with efficiently designed course students. This leads to help them crack India's toughest entrance examination of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Check out the trailer below:

From the unimaginable look to kickass dialogue delivery, Hrithik definitely leaves an impressive mark! One of the major highlights of the trailer was the song 'Unstoppable Now' by The Phantoms playing in the background.

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. Along with Hrithik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

The biopic is slated to release on July 12, 2019.