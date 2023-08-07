Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'He is the only actor...'

Sunny Deol is awaiting the release of his action drama Gadar 2, which releases in cinemas on August 11 with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt reunite their grandparents Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, who play lost lovers in the romantic drama, before falling in love themselves.

Dharmendra and Shabana's kissing scene has become one of the most discussed moments in the film post its release. After Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini reacted to his on-screen kiss with Shabana, now his son Sunny Deol has also shared his thoughts about the same.

Talking to NDTV, Sunny Deol said, "My dad can do anything and he’s the only actor I would say, who can carry it off. I didn't see it, I have heard about it. I have not watched the film. Filmein itni dekhta nahi hoon main (I don't watch films much). Main khud ki picture kai baar nahi dekhta (I often don't watch my own films)." Asked if he has talked to his father about the scene, the Ghayal actor said, "No! I mean how can I talk to my dad about that? He is a personality, who can...kuch bhi cheez carry kar sakte hain woh (He can carry everything)...because of his humbleness, honesty."

Meanwhile, Junior Deol is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming action film Gadar 2, the sequel to his cult classic Gadar. Ameesha Patel, the director Anil Sharma and his own son-actor Utkarsh Sharma have returned with the second part of Gadar, which is set to release in cinemas on August 11.

In 2001, Gadar clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India and both turned out to be blockbusters. This year too, Gadar 2 will release alongside the satirical comedy OMG 2, which is also the sequel to OMG – Oh My God! released in 2012. Along with Akshay Kumar, the Amit Rai directorial also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.



