Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor party with Kendall Jenner in Dubai, photo goes viral

Credit: Suhana Khan fanpage/Instagram

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, who are in Dubai, recently attended a party where Kendall Jenner was also present. That's not it, they also clicked a picture with the supermodel which is now going viral on social media.

Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared the photo with Shanaya and Kendall. In the photo, Suhana looked glamorous in a light pink dress while Shanaya oozed charm in a red dress. On the other hand, Kendall brought her fashion A-game to the event in an olive green dress, which she paired with latex gloves. Shanaya also revealed a peek of Kendall engaging in a conversation with some other guest from a table behind her.

She posted it on her Instagram Stories with the caption "fun" and an emoji. Talking about Suhana, she recently wrapped her upcoming movie The Archies. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The Archies marks not only the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana but also Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda are also a part of the project.

Shanaya, on the other hand, is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, if new reports are to be believed, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are dating as they have been spotted together at numerous parties apart from shooting The Archies in Ooty all through last year. As per the media report, they are very much in love and quite public about it too. However, neither has confirmed this development themselves so far.

A Hindustan Times'source said, "They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022.”

The source added that “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members.” Agastya is the son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. The report also stated that Shweta ‘loves’ Suhana and ‘approves of the relationship’. However, the news is not confirmed yet. The report added that Agastya’s team declined to comment on the news while Suhana was unavailable. (With inputs from ANI)

