Suhana Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in her latest photo

Suhana Khan is nothing less than an Instagram star. Her latest post on the photo sharing portal is making headlines and it is for all the right reasons. Suhana shared a picture of her which can be rightly called 'drop-dead gorgeous'.

In the picture, Suhana poses against her bed which was sewn together with buttons. Leaving her hair unkept, Suhana wore a dress and posed candidly while seated on the white pillows on the bed. The starkid used the help of make-up. The tone of her lipstick matched the shade of the bed.

Although she looked drop dead gorgoeous, Suhana had a hilarious caption, proving she might have thought otherwise. "Gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it," wrote Suhana while posting the photo on her Instagram page.

Take a look:

The post has received a million views within just an hour. Suhana received a lot of love for the post not only from her fans but also from her cousin Alia Chibba and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Alia simply shared lovestruck emojis, while Navya wrote, "You absolute beauty."

Suhana is the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and her interior designer wife Gauri Khan. The couple is also blessed with two other sons - Aryan Khan, aged 21, and AbRam, aged 6-year-old.

Suhana had recently enrolled in New York's Columbia University but had to fly down to Mumbai during the lockdown. She graduated from England's Ardingly College last year, and has pursued further education to prepare herself for a film career.