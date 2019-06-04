Spot the difference! Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' kiss poster stays faithful to 'Arjun Reddy'

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set for their upcoming movie Kabir Singh's release on June 21. Their movie is an official adaptation of Vijay Deverakonda-Shalini Pandey starrer Arjun Reddy, which was a blockbuster hit when it released two years back.

The makers of Kabir Singh have now unveiled a new poster from their film. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a passionate kiss, this poster takes us back to the time when Vijay Deverakonda-Shalini Pandey also featured in such a passionate, hot kiss on the poster of Arjun Reddy.

Take a look at the posters here:

Interestingly Kabir Singh is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy remains a special film for the director. For the uninitiated, Sandeep Vanga became a father while shooting for Arjun Reddy. He hence named his son after the movie.

Talking about the switch from Arjun Reddy to Kabir Singh, Vanga recently told Mumbai Mirror, "The challenge this time was to create a Punjabi boy born and raised in Mumbai, who goes to Delhi to study medicine. It was important to get the colloquial accent and meter right. I like the way Arjun Reddy has metamorphosed into Kabir Singh."