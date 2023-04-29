Sooraj Pancholi opens up on his relationship with late Jiah Khan, says 'I was a little too immature to even...'

Sooraj Pancholi-Jiah Khan/File photos

Jiah Khan was in a brief relationship with Sooraj Pancholi before she died by suicide in June 2013. And after almost ten years, the latter has been acquitted of abetment to suicide charges by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on Friday, April 28.

In a recent interview after his acquittal, actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab's son opened up on his relationship with the late actress, sharing that he knew her only for five months and it was difficult for him to understand that Jiah is going through depression during that short period of time.

"You will be shocked to know I only knew her for five months, it was a very short relationship. I totally knew her for maybe six months, out of that five I was in a relationship with her. It’s very difficult to know what a person is going through in just a matter of five months! And at that age, I was a little too immature to even understand the magnitude of what she was going through", the actor told Hindustan Times.

He further added, "I had informed Jiah’s family that she is going through depression, I did as much as I could for her at that time. But let me remind you again, I was only 20 years old. I was not even capable of taking care of myself, and yet I tried my best to take care of Jiah who was a few years older than me. At the end, she didn’t need me, she needed her family to support her. The sad truth is that- her family and her mother were only present in Jiah’s life when they needed financial support."

Talking about Jiah Khan's acting career, she starred in three movies in her short stint in Bollywood. She made her debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd in 2007, was seen in a supporting role in Aamir Khan's Ghajini in 2008, and was part of the huge ensemble in Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Housefull in 2010.



