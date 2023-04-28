'Who will give me 10 years of my life back': Sooraj Pancholi says it took courage to face allegations in Jiah Khan case

Sooraj Pancholi with mother Zarina Wahab

On Friday, a special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in abetment to suicide carges in connection with the 2013 death of his girlfriend, actress Jiah Khan. On June 4, 2013, the 25-year-old actress was found dead at her residence and police ruled it a suicide. Following her mother Rabia’s allegations, police registered a case of abetment against Sooraj.

On Friday, after ten years and a long-drawn trial that was shifted to a CBI court from the sessions court, the final verdict was reached when Sooraj was acquitted due to ‘paucity of evidence’. Hours after his acquittal, Sooraj reacted to the verdict and said he was ‘glad that this has finally come to an end’.

“The verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world,” read the actor’s statement.

Earlier in the day, he had also shared a picture on Instagram Stories, which read: “The truth always wins,” followed by heart and folded hands emoji, along with a ‘Gos is great’ hashtag. Jiah’s mother, Rabia, on the other hand, has criticised the judgement, saying she will appeal it in the High Court and Supreme Court if need be. Speaking with media outside the courthouse, she said, I will work harder. I have fought for 10 years, I will fight more. Jiah will get justice.”

Jiah, 25, was found dead at her Mumbai residence in June 2013. Four days later, a six-page suicide note was recovered from the actress’ apartment. After Rabia claimed that Sooraj was responsible for her death, driving her to take her own life, the actor was arrested by the Juhu police a week later. Jiah worked in three films in her short career – Nishabd, Ghajini, and Housefull. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, debuted in 2015 with Hero.