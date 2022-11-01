Sooraj Barjatya reveals Salman Khan's reaction to Uunchai, says 'unhone mazak mein...' | Exclusive

Sooraj Barjatya Uunchai Salman Khan

Director Sooraj Barjataya and Salman Khan are an inseparable duo. Whenever they come together, history was created at the box office. They hold the record of maintaining a successful streak with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). The maverick filmmaker is returning to films after a gap of seven years with Uunchai and without Salman Khan.

Barjataya's upcoming film celebrates friendship, love, and togetherness- qualities that are symmetrical to Sooraj's filmography. Uunchai is led by an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa . Right from the announcement, fans of Salman- Sooraj had this burning question about the absence of Khan in Rajshri's film. Recently, DNA got in touch with the director for an exclusive interaction, and we asked him if he had any second thoughts about including a cameo of Salman in his film. The Vivah director shared his views and said, "I never had such doubt, because I know his value. Main bolu toh shayad woh kar bhi le, but I know the value of Salman Khan, and the value of my relationship with him."

Recalling the initial struggles, Sooraj further added, "Humne saath mein apni suruwat ki. 21 saal ki umar mein hum mile, college se out hue. Bandstand pe baithe rehte... sochte kya hoga zindagi mein. Then, we also came a long way, when an actress refused to work with us. She didn't want to work with a new actor and director. We were tense about the fate of our first film. We have gone through all those insecurities. Witnessed back-to-back successes, ups and downs. So now, we intend to come up with something that will be special to both of us. "

Sooraj did reveal that he was writing a film for Salman, but then the idea of Uunchai struck him, and he couldn't let go of the film. While elaborating further, he even shared Khan's reaction to the idea of Uunchai. Sooraj said, "Jab Maine unse kaha ki mein yeh (Uunchai) bana raha hu, toh phele toh woh hasse. Unhone kaha ki 'kaha Mehboob (studio) se nikal kar Himalaya mein ja rahe ho.' He wanted to become a part of the film, toh unhone mazak mein kaha 'main chalta hoon saath mein body bana ke.' But then I told him that you have a certain image, and people can imagine you reaching Everest easily, but I need such actors that will justify the struggle and make the story believable."