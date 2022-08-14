Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated', Karan Johar replies 'they think they're very big stars'

Credit: Karan Johar-Kiara Advani-Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor recently appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan season 7 with her brother Arjun Kapoor. The actress was asked to name three overrated actors, interestingly, she named three underrated actors.

On being asked, Sonam named ‘Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon’ as underrated actors. Hearing this, Arjun Kapoor replied, “Kiara is not underrated, she is very well-rated.” Karan Johar started laughing and said, “they think they're very big stars in their head, and you've called them underrated!”

He added, “how are things on Mars, Sonam?” Arjun said, “which world are you in?” He further added, “Shiva No. 1 ka heroine kaun hai? Kriti?”

When host Karan Johar asks Sonam Kapoor 'the man of the moment is?', Sonam is heard answering 'Ranbir (Kapoor) is the best. She then goes on to say, "...because I'm seeing him everywhere, he's promoting Ayan's (Mukerji) film." Karan then questions Sonam, "...which is?" and the Neerja star replies saying, "Shiva...number 1."

On hearing Sonam's reply, Karan starts laughing and Arjun is heard saying 'you're the best ya Sonam" as he covers his face smiling. Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar every Thursday at 12 am.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. A few weeks back, the couple announced they expect their first child together.

Sonam recently celebrated her baby shower with her husband Anand Ahuja, along with other notable celebrities like Rhea Kapoor. She shared glimpses of the ceremony on social media, including the venue, the food, and the decor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in her upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.