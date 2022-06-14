Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha reacts to Siddhanth Kapoor's arrest in drugs case

Luv Sinha/Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, Siddhanth Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's brother and Shakti Kapoor's son, was held by Bengaluru Police on Sunday night for reportedly using drugs at a party. The cops stormed a motel on MG Road where the party was held.



According to reports, Siddhanth's sample was one of the six that tested positive. Shakti Kapoor has already issued a statement in response to this report, stating that it is impossible. And now, Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha has responded angrily to the news in a series of tweets.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Luv Sinha in his first tweet wrote, “I won’t comment on #SiddhanthKapoor but I would like to know that If our respected officials are as efficient as they would like us to believe then how is drug use rampant amongst the elite, the underprivileged, the youth, and so easy to buy.”



In his next tweet, he wrote, “Selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual seems like an effort to show that they are doing their job, instead of actually doing it. I’m against the consumption of drugs, but until the rot in the justice system has been cleaned up things won’t improve. Arrest the producers, dealers and not just the users who may get addicted to a substance which can affect their lives negatively and has an impact on so many others indirectly. I hope that my friend Siddhant comes out of this stronger and wiser.”



Meanwhile, in the case police stormed a hotel on MG Road where the party was held. According to reports, Siddhanth's sample was one of the six that tested positive.