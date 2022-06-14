Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish2960302
HomeBollywood

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha reacts to Siddhanth Kapoor's arrest in drugs case

Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha has responded angrily to the news in a series of tweets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha reacts to Siddhanth Kapoor's arrest in drugs case
Luv Sinha/Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, Siddhanth Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's brother and Shakti Kapoor's son, was held by Bengaluru Police on Sunday night for reportedly using drugs at a party. The cops stormed a motel on MG Road where the party was held.

According to reports, Siddhanth's sample was one of the six that tested positive. Shakti Kapoor has already issued a statement in response to this report, stating that it is impossible. And now, Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha has responded angrily to the news in a series of tweets. 

Taking to his Twitter handle, Luv Sinha in his first tweet wrote, “I won’t comment on #SiddhanthKapoor but I would like to know that If our respected officials are as efficient as they would like us to believe then how is drug use rampant amongst the elite, the underprivileged, the youth, and so easy to buy.”

In his next tweet, he wrote, “Selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual seems like an effort to show that they are doing their job, instead of actually doing it. I’m against the consumption of drugs, but until the rot in the justice system has been cleaned up things won’t improve. Arrest the producers, dealers and not just the users who may get addicted to a substance which can affect their lives negatively and has an impact on so many others indirectly. I hope that my friend Siddhant comes out of this stronger and wiser.” 
 

cre_Trending

 

 


Also read: Aryan Khan, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty: Celebs involved in drugs case

Meanwhile, in the case police stormed a hotel on MG Road where the party was held. According to reports, Siddhanth's sample was one of the six that tested positive. 

 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-NCR news: Man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.