Snapped: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor discuss a scene with director Karan Malhotra on the sets of 'Shamshera'

We came across a photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor along with the director of 'Shamshera' Karan Malhotra while on the sets.

After a break, the shoot for Shamshera is taking place in full swing. The film helmed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film is based on the era of dacoits and this is something which Ranbir has not opted before. Moreover, after starring in his biopic, this is the first time we will be seeing RK sharing screen space with Sanjay.

Now, we came across a photo of Ranbir and Vaani along with Karan clicked while they were discussing a scene while reading the script. In the photo, RK is sporting a handsome look wearing a yellow sweatshirt and a brown snapback, while Vaani is donning a floral printed dress. Looks like a very important sequence is being discussed with the director.

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, a Mid Day report suggested that Ranbir is likely to play a double role in the film. Talking about it, a source had said to the tabloid, "The film revolves around a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence from the British Raj. Apart from playing the protagonist, Ranbir might also be seen as the central character’s father. He has been shooting for both roles simultaneously. This is the first time in his 12-year-long career so far that Ranbir will play a double role."

This is the first outing of Ranbir and Vaani on the big screen. Shamshera is likely to release in 2020.