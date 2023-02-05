Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput leave for Jaisalmer

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

The guests are arriving in Rajasthan to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's lavish wedding. After the duo flew to Jaisalmer yesterday with family, filmmaker Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor were spotted leaving Mumbai to attend the wedding.

On Sunday morning, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor was spotted with his wife Mira Rajput at Kalina airport. Shahid was wearing white casuals, whereas Mira was spotted with a top and skirt. The duo even waved at paps before going further. Later, Kiara's JugJugg Jeeyo producer Karan Johar was also captured arriving at the airport. Karan wore a navy blue jacket with dark blue jeans and trendy shoes.

Here are the photos

As per the reports, the pre-wedding celebrations are going in full swing, and the duo will tie the knot tomorrow, February 6. Yesterday, Sidharth and Kiara arrived at Jaisalmer with their family. After multiple rumours and speculations, it is now finally confirmed that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot with each other on February 6 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The Shershaah couple, who haven't even acknowledged their relationship in public, is often seen blushing whenever their partner's name is taken.

On February 4, Saturday morning, Kiara Advani was spotted at the private terminal of the Mumbai airport, along with her family and Manish Malhotra. The actress was seen in a white outfit with a pink dupatta. Later, they were photographed by the paparazzi when they arrived in Jaisalmer.

In the evening, Sidharth and his family were captured outside the Delhi airport. The actor was seen in black casuals. The groom-to-be's mother Rimma Malhotra and his elder brother Harshad Malhotra were congratulated by the paps at the Jaisalmer airport. When the paps asked them how excited are they about the wedding, Rimma said, "bahut excited hain (we are too much excited)" and Harsad told, "we are all excited" before they sat in their cars. The video has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.