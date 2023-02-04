Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Groom-to-be's family says 'we are all excited' as they arrive in Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra with his family in Jaisalmer/Viral Bhayani Instagram

After multiple rumours and speculations, it is now finally confirmed that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot with each other on February 6 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The Shershaah couple, who haven't even acknowledged their relationship in public, is often seen blushing whenever their partner's name is taken.

On February 4, Saturday morning, Kiara Advani was spotted at the private terminal of the Mumbai airport, along with her family and Manish Malhotra. The actress was seen in a white outfit with a pink dupatta. Later, they were photographed by the paparazzi when they arrived in Jaisalmer.

In the evening, Sidharth and his family were captured outside the Delhi airport. The actor was seen in black casuals. The groom-to-be's mother Rimma Malhotra and his elder brother Harshad Malhotra were congratulated by the paps at the Jaisalmer airport. When the paps asked them how excited are they about the wedding, Rimma said, "bahut excited hain (we are too much excited)" and Harsad told, "we are all excited" before they sat in their cars. The video has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. Another video also shows Sidharth going straight to his car as he exits the airport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was most recently seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which featured Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and was released directly on Netflix. On the other hand, Kiara's last film Govinda Naam Mera, a romantic comedy in which she shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, also had a direct streaming release on Disney+ Hotstar.



