Shruti Haasan reacts to her net worth, says she 'died laughing' after googling beau Shantanu Hazarika

In a new interview, Shruti Haasan answered the most often googled questions about herself. Her phone number, net worth, and relationship status were among the questions she was asked.

Shruti is now preparing for her digital debut in Amazon Prime's thriller series ‘Bestseller’. Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sonalee Kulkarni, and others appear in the show.

Shruti answered questions about herself in an interview with Mashable India. When asked about her personal phone number, she responded with a witty remark. “I have answered this before, my phone number is 100 (police helpline number).”

Shruti was also asked about her relationship status, to which she replied that she does not lie about it, and then went on to say that she knows what the next question is, specifically, "Who is Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika?" She said she looked it up on the internet and burst out laughing since there are a slew of inquiries about Santanu that are quite humorous.

To a question about her net worth, she answered in the third person, “Shruti Haasan is still figuring it out but she knows that it needs to be more.”

Mukul Abhyankar directs Shruti in her first web series, Bestseller. Meetu Mathur, a girl from a rural town who adores famed novelist Tahir Wazir, is played by her . He decides to adapt the story of her life for his next work since he is having writer's block and is eager to meet his publisher's expectations. This sets off a chain of events that leads to the deaths of several people close to him, as well as attacks on his family members.