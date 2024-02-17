'Shocking and heartbreaking': Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari reacts after Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

Dangal star Suhani Bhatnagar reportedly died due to side effects from medication following a leg fracture.

Suhani Bhatnagar, who made her acting debut in the 2016 sports drama biopic 'Dangal' alongside Aamir Khan, passed away on Saturday at the age of 19. The actress reportedly died due to side effects from medication following a leg fracture.

Dangal director Nitish Tiwari has reacted to the news, he said, "Suhani’s passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family."

Aamir Khan's production has also reacted to the unfortunate news. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." The note further read, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace (sic)."

As reported by Jagran, Suhani Bhatnagar, who had previously experienced a leg fracture, faced side effects from the medication administered during her treatment. This resulted in fluid retention in her body, believed to be the cause of her untimely passing. While an official confirmation is pending, Suhani had been receiving treatment at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, and her final rites are planned for Saturday. Recognized for her portrayal of young Babita Kumari Phogat in the 2016 film 'Dangal,' she had also featured in various commercials.