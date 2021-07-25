Shershaah trailer out: Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra in patriotic flick

In an ultimate tribute to Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and the Indian Armed Forces, Amazon Prime Video today launched the trailer of the much-awaited Amazon Original Movie ‘Shershaah’ in Kargil at the Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrations. The annual celebrations held to honour the heroes of the Kargil War served as the ideal stage to unveil the trailer of the film and was attended by Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Director Vishu Varadhan, Producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, the much-awaited war drama is a doting tribute to the courage and valour of the Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).

‘Shershaah’ will release as a lead up to the Independence Day weekend, premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting August 12 across 240 countries and territories.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film features Sidharth Malhotra in the title role along with a stellar cast of names like Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra. Inspired by a true story, the trailer of ‘Shershaah’ celebrates the bravery and gallant spirit of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and honours his invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War. It is the story of a soldier who became not only an inspiration but a legend for generations to come.

Staying true to his codename ‘Shershaah’, Captain Batra fought till his last breath and his unflinching courage in chasing enemy soldiers out of Indian territory in one of the toughest mountain warfare missions which contributed immensely to India finally winning the Kargil War in 1999. Adding to the varied library of offerings on Amazon Prime Video, ‘Shershaah’ is Amazon Prime Video’s 37th direct-to-service film in a short span of 15 months, releasing ahead of Independence Day.

Lead actor Sidharth Malhotra who essays the role of ‘Shershaah’, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is brimming with excitement on portraying a real-life hero. Speaking on the release of his film on Amazon Prime Video, Malhotra said, “Playing a man in uniform always instils a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder on and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched. I have tried my best to stay true to his persona and valour and I am thankful to the Batra family for trusting me. ‘Shershaah’, as a film is very close to my heart, and it is only fitting that we launch the movie’s trailer at the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. It is an absolute honour to be here among the brave hearts of the Indian Army and their families”

Actress Kiara Advani, who has always been admired for her charming presence will be seen in the role of Dimple Cheema, a strong pillar of support to Captain Vikram Batra. About her role in the film, Kiara said, “I am honoured to portray a strong and inspiring woman like Dimple Cheema, as it made me understand the journey of the unsung heroes, the women behind the army men. While we celebrate the valour of the men at war, the sacrifices of the women at home often go unnoticed. ‘Shershaah’ not only brings light to the contribution of these strong pillars of support but also offered me a chance to pay my tribute to their brave choices. It fills me with great pride to be a part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, we are forever indebted to the bravery of those who fight at the frontlines and their families who support them and our country unconditionally.”

Director Vishnu Varadhan who debuts into Hindi Cinema with ‘’Shershaah said, “I could not have asked for a better start than ‘Shershaah’ to mark my foray into Bollywood, or a better setting to present the trailer of our movie. ‘Shershaah’ is not just a labour of love, it is my attempt at saluting the heroes who have served our nation time and gain. It was challenging yet thrilling to shoot this film and bring to life a real-life story of grit and bravery. My aim was to make a film that familiarizes today’s youth with Captain Batra’s valour and inspires them. This film is my ode to his undaunting spirit to bring victory to India, his fearlessness and sacrifice.”

