'Sherlyn Chopra is a menace...': Raj Kundra attacks actress for producing 'filth' X-rated content

Shilpa Shetty's husband businessman Raj Kundra hit back at Sherlyn Chopra for making X-rated content for monetisation and called her 'filth.' For the unversed, Chopra has registered a complaint against Kundra for producing and distributing pornographic content.

Now, Raj has attacked Chopra for starring and producing nude content made for OnlyFans. A user on Twitter asked Raj how Chopra can take action against him when she's providing similar on her OnlyFans account. The netizen asked, "Yes i saw latest p***y licking scene of #Sherlynchopra released 2 days back on her onlyfans, its very hot, but curious to know how @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice can file case against you on her complaint? I guess they don't watch hot sexy videos."

Raj noticed the tweet and he mocked Chopra's double standards. He went on to call her a' menace to society' and stated that she will be arrested soon. Raj replied, "This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon…matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1."

Yes i saw latest pussy licking scene of #Sherlynchopra released 2 days back on her onlyfans , its very hot, but curious to know how @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice can file case against you on her complaint? I guess they don't watch hot sexy videos :)https://t.co/viE06zjDPP November 5, 2022

This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon…matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1 https://t.co/PJ3DM2rNuw — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) November 8, 2022

Sherlyn's legal fight against Raj has even sparked Rakhi Sawant's brawl against the former. Sawant supported Raj and mocked Chopra on multiple instances. Their so-called fight is getting nastier with each passing day. Previously, a reporter asked Chopra about stopping this ongoing war, and Chopra stated that she never intended to pick a fight with Rakhi.

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood Sherlyn said, "Woh gandi naali ka cockraoch hai... jisko mein apni Hawai chappal se maara. Meri ladai us se kabhi nahi thi, meri ladai yaun shoshan (sexual exploitation) ke liye hai." Later, while speaking to other media portals, Chopra stated that Rakhi has no loyalty in relationships, and she misuses her partners, boyfriends and husbands. Meanwhile, Raj stated that his ongoing media trial related to the pornography case will soon come to an end.