Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on being compared with Allu Arjun, says 'when I was offered the film...'

Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of his next film Shehzada, which hits theatres worldwide this Friday, February 17. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is an official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released three years back. Since its teaser release, Kartik is being compared with Arjun.

In a recent interview, he finally opened up on these comparisons saying that he doesn't really think about such things. Talking to ETimes, the actor said, "With every film, I am being compared to something or someone. So I am okay with not reacting or not thinking about it. When I was offered the film also, I never thought of such things. Because I know that these things always happen with every film."

"I have seen the same pattern during Bhool Bhulaiyaa and now again during Shehzada. This is a normal question which has been asked again and again to me. But I am okay, I have done my own things and with the character. And I hope what I have done, people will like it", the actor concluded.

Kartik's last theatrical release was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, for which he was compared with Akshay Kumar who starred in the prequel released in 2007. The sequel turned out to be a huge success grossing over Rs 250 crore worldwide and paved the path for Kartik's stardom.



Earlier, Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind, who produced both Shehzada and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, had shared his first reaction to Kartik's performance in the film. At the film's trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, he said, "When I saw the first rushes, I was skeptical inside like how best he (Aaryan) can pull this off. I was flat."

Apart from Kartik, Kriti Sanon stars as the leading lady in the upcoming masala entertainer. Pooja Hegde starred opposite Allu Arjun in the original. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja also play pivotal roles in Shehzada.