Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind reveals his first reaction to Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada, says 'I was skeptical...'

Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada-Allu Aravind/File photos

Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, the family entertainer Shehzada is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 as it is the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo headlined by Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind is the producer of both films.

The trailer of Shehzada was launched on January 12 in Mumbai, coincidentally on the original Telugu's film third anniversary, amid much fanfare with Kartik Aaryan, the leading lady Kriti Sanon, director Rohit Dhawan, and producer Allu Aravind in attendance. The trailer has received positive reviews from audiences and has been trending on social media since its release.

On Saturday, January 14, a Kartik Aaryan fan club shared a video clip from the trailer launch, where Allu Arvind is being asked about Kartik's performance in the upcoming masala film. Aravind can be heard saying, "When I saw the first rushes, I was skeptical inside like how best he (Aaryan) can pull this off. I was flat."

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the masala entertainer stars a talented ensemble of Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja among others. The film's music has been composed by Pritam, who delivered two of the most appreciated soundtracks last year as Brahmasta Part One: Shiva and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Shehzada will arrive in cinemas on February 10 and would look to make strong numbers at the box office in the Valentine's Day week. Kartik's last theatrical release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was among the few Hindi blockbusters of 2022 and earned over Rs 250 crore gross at the global box office.



