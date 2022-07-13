Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor reveals he would have loved to do Pushpa, enacts Allu Arjun's iconic gesture from film

Ranbir Kapoor-Allu Arjun/File photo-Twitter

A recent video released by Yash Raj Films on Twitter has Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor answering some "wonderful questions" including 'what makes him happy', the most influential person in his life, and his 'lesser-known hobbies', among other things.

As part of the Shamshera promotion, the production house has been releasing one video after another with Ranbir Kapoor either roasting himself in RK vs RK, or talking about Hindi films, his favourite villains, being genetically filmy and more in a three episodic candid video series titled RK Tapes.

Now, in a video titled Pup It Up with Ranbir Kapoor, where the actor is seen sitting with puppies and enjoying their company while answering some questions, has become the talking point on Twitter.

In it, when Ranbir is asked about the one recent film that he would have loved to do, after giving it some thought, Ranbir responds by saying he would have loved to do Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Then, he enacts Allu Arjun's signature hand gesture as he holds a pup in his hands.

Revealing what makes him happy, Ranbir is heard saying that spending time with his wife (Alia Bhatt) makes him the happiest. Talking about his lesser-known hobbies Ranbir disclosed that he's recently started playing golf and loves to read. Ranbir also revealed that his mother (Neetu Kapoor) is the most influential person in his life.

Answering what his Instagram bio would be had he been on the photo-sharing platform, Ranbir said it would be, "I'm wise enough to be a fool" or 'Find your fire."

About Shamshera, Ranbir said that "the story, the character and the badass entertainer that it is," made him choose the film.

Ranbir will soon be seen in Shamshera which is all set to release in the theatres on July 22.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.