'Shame on you': Anupam Kher slams journalist for 'unbelievably insensitive' remarks on Kirron Kher's health

Actor Kirron Kher was diagnosed with blood cancer last year and her husband, veteran actor Anupam Kher, often shares details about her health with their fans. So, recently, when a journalist made ‘insensitive’ remarks about Kirron’s health, Anupam gave her a piece of his mind.

A journalist claimed that Anupam Kher is ‘changing colours’ as Kirron has been ‘asked to vacate’ her Chandigarh seat due to her illness. Taking to Twitter, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor slammed the journalist for ‘stooping to any level of degradation’ and called the comments ‘unbelievably insensitive’.

“This is how people like @namratazakaria can stoop to any level of degradation. The lady is not only unbelievably insensitive about #Kirron’s illness, she also uses this situation to declare her fantasy like a vulture and without giving any proof of her claims. Shame on you,” Anupam wrote in his response to the journalist.

The journalist had written in her original tweet, “So here’s why #AnupamKher is apparently changing colours. It’s his wife #KirronKher’s illness. It seems she’s been asked to vacate her plum seat in Chandigarh and make room for someone else."

Confirming Kirron’s diagnosis, Anupam had earlier written on Instagram, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on.”

In an interview with Bombay Times, Anupam shared that Kirron’s health is improving but treatment for cancer is a tough one. He said, “She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health. She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too.”

Anupam quit his American TV series ‘New Amsterdam’ to spend time with Kirron Kher during these difficult times.