Shamas approaches Delhi Police after allegations by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece, states case is in Uttarakhand HC

In a recent interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece accused Nawaz and Shamas Siddiqui's elder brother of touching her inappropriately

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2020, 07:56 AM IST

Nawazuddin and Shamas Siddiqui's brother was recently accused of touching his niece inappropriately. In the recent interview given by their niece, she also mentioned that Nawazuddin supported the brother stating that an uncle does not think in such a way. Shamas took to Twitter after the allegations and stated that a case is already in the Uttarakhand High Court.

Approaching Delhi Police over the same, Shamas tweeted, "How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at @DelhiPolice, when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well."

"It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media. Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui," added Shamas.

Here are his tweets:

Nawazuddin and Shamas' niece gave the interview at a time when Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya has demanded divorce and allimony. While opening up to media houses about the reason for her divorce, Aaliya had 'serious' allegations on Nawazuddin and his brothers, especially Shamas. She stated she never took the matter ahead thinking not to 'exaggerate it'.

