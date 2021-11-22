Shahid Kapoor unveils first poster of ‘Jersey’, says ‘this story is special’

Shahid Kapoor's huge return to the silver screen after a two-year hiatus is eagerly awaited by fans! Shahid Kapoor's tremendous success is known for shattering glass ceilings with his roles. Kabir Singh made a lot of noise the last time he was in town, and for all the right reasons. The makers of Jersey presented the official first look of the picture today, amid great jubilation over the superstar's return to theatres.

The Jersey poster, which has sparked nationwide enthusiasm, features superstar Shahid Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar. Jersey is a film set against the backdrop of cricket, India's favourite sport, that tells the narrative of an underdog and praises the human spirit. The unveiling of the poster has only added to the anticipation for the film. Plus, there's more. The trailer for the film will be released tomorrow, November 23rd.

Producer Aman Gill said, “We all are very excited to be sharing the first poster of Jersey today and trailer tomorrow with everyone. The last two years have been a long journey for all of us and the film, and we did not want to compromise anything for the audience along the way. We are eagerly looking forward to the audience responses on our posters and trailer in the coming days.”

Shahid, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur star in the film, which is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original Telugu Jersey. Music directors of Kabir Singh, Sachet, and Parampara once again compose chartbusting tracks for Shahid.