Shahid Kapoor and his Madame Tussauds wax statue are twinning in Singapore

Shahid Kapoor unveiled his Madame Tussauds wax statue in Singapore recently

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 11:44 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor completed 15 years in the industry. In his career, the actor has given us some memorable performances like Ishq Vishk, Haider, Udta Punjab and his last movie Padmaavat. The actor is now geared up to perform in the remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor recently unveiled his Madame Tussauds wax statue in Singapore. He was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput. The actor was twinning with his wax statue. While his wax statue wore black pants, white shirt, black bowtie with black and white checkered blazer, Shahid himself was dressed in a funky multicoloured blazer and pants paired with a black shirt and tie. He too wore black shoes. Meanwhile Mira Rajput wore a black halter neck dress with drop diamond earrings.

It was only a day back that Shahid Kapoor was snapped with his wife Mira Rajput. He was carrying his daughter Misha in his arms, while Mira was seen with little Zain Kapoor. The family was headed to Singapore where Shahid unveiled his statue.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be romancing Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh. The movie is helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga. The trailer of this film was unveiled a few days back and it impressed many people. The movie Kabir Singh is slated to release in theatres on June 21.

