Shah Rukh Khan 'thrilled beyond words' with Pathaan's box office success, may speak to media soon: report

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Pathaan has broken virtually every box office record in Hindi cinema with its massive opening. The film has grossed over Rs 230 crore in its first two days, with a net collection of Rs 127 crore in India alone. No other Hindi film has managed even Rs 80 crore before. Naturally, the team behind the film would be thrilled but how thrilled is hard to gauge since none of them have spoken about it yet. However, a new report quotes an inside source from Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat, giving a glimpse into the star’s response to the film’s success.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham apart from a cameo from Salman Khan. It’s success at the box office has been unprecedented and a sort of balm for Bollywood after a tough few years.

An India Today report quoted a source from Mannat as saying, “Shah Rukh is thrilled beyond words. His team did expect the film to open big, but these numbers are out of the ballpark. No one expected the film to start breaking records so early on.” The report added that the source also revealed that Shah Rukh’s son Aryan was the first one to tell him that Pathaan would be a huge hit. Aryan, who is making his debut as a director soon, watched the film in early screenings a few weeks ago.

The promotional campaign of Pathaan has been a throwback to the pre-social media, pre-digital days with the stars doing no interviews or city tours. The only promotion has been through the trailer, songs, and a few videos of the team released by Yash Raj Films on their YouTube, apart from Shah Rukh’s AMA sessions on Twitter. Even after the release, apart from an odd tweet, the team has stayed quiet. Reports claim that now, with the film’s success, Shah Rukh Khan may soon do a press conference about the film. The exact details have not been confirmed, however.