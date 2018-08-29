Shah Rukh Khan shares the 'benefits of being in a tub' with an epic picture with Karisma, Kareena and Sharmila Tagore!

There's quite none like Shah Rukh Khan in not just the industry, but across the globe. The actor, who has ruled the hearts of millions for over decades (and continues to do so) has never failed to amaze us, be it with his charm, acting prowess, witty one liners or her chivalrous ways with the women around him. This evening, SRK gave us all an epic picture along with Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore and we can't thank him enough for it.

After all, you don't get to see such iconic personalities in a single frame that often, right? Looks like Shah Rukh has been shooting for the latest TV commercial of one of the soap brands that he endorses. How else, can one explain so much of elegance and beauty in one single picture what with Karisma, Kareena and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore sharing the same frame with SRK?

Being the quick-witted person that he is, Shah Rukh captioned the picture writing, "What a lovely evening with these elegant ladies. The benefits of being in a tub with Lux soap!" and thanked the soap brand too.

Check out the picture right here:

What a lovely evening with these elegant ladies. The benefits of being in a tub with Lux soap! Thanks @lux_india pic.twitter.com/Ozjw9UbaGt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2018

One the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next with Aanand L Rai titled Zero. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in significant roles.

While the wait and anticipation for the trailer of Zero is at an all time high, especially after the makers revealed the two teasers of the film, we had already told you that the trailer of Zero will be unveiled on Shah Rukh's birthday this year, i.e., November 2.

Till then, let's marvel at all that gorgeousness that this picture has to offer!