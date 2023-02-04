Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fan asking if John Abraham's Jim survived Pathaan: 'After dropping him...'

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

On Saturday, during the #AskSRK session, one of the fans asked Shah Rukh Khan if Jim is alive or not. The actor replied to his fan on Twitter and said that he doesn’t know as he directly went for a shampoo after dropping him.

For the unversed, John Abraham played the character of Jim who is the antagonist in the film. However, it is unclear if he survived after being dropped by Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) from the top of a mountain. John's role is being loved by the audience and even SRK said that Jim is the backbone of Pathaan at the film's success meet in Mumbai.

I don’t know after dropping him I went straight for a shampoo…remember. #Pathaan https://t.co/w9veMY1oTG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

When a fan tweeted, “Sir jim zinda hai kya? #AskSRK @iamsrk. (Sir is Jim alive?)”. SRK replied, “I don’t know after dropping him I went straight for a shampoo…remember. #Pathaan.”

In a recent interview, Siddharth Anand talked about John's character and said that his character could very well be alive and return to the YRF Spy Universe. He also opened up on the possibilities of Jim's prequel film with Hrithik Roshan, who played Kabir in War. It was revealed in Pathaan that Jim and Kabir were partners before the former went rogue.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the filmmaker said, "I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?"

Since the film starred Salman Khan reprising his titular role from his Tiger films in an action-packed sequence, there were also rumours that Hrithik will also make a cameo appearance as Kabir in Pathaan. Speaking about why it didn't happen in the film, Anand added, "Obviously, there was a thought back then, but since we just started amalgamating this universe, it’s too early to bring everyone together. There should be a little thirst for getting this combination, but of course, this crossover will happen."

