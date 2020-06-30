'Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna': Kartik Aaryan shares throwback selfie with Sagarika Ghatge; gets sweet reply from her

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan was on a throwback mood and he shared an indirect fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan. How? The actor took to his Instagram page and shared a 2008 selfie clicked with Chak De! India actor Sagarika Ghatge who played the role of Preeti Sabharwal in the film. He met with the gorgeous actor during a marathon and jumped the barricade to click a selfie with her. In the photo, Kartik is indeed looking happy and Sagarika is also all smiles.

He captioned the photo on his Instagram page stating, "2008 Mumbai Marathon!! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal @sagarikaghatge n also told her "Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna". @iamsrk"

Even Sagarika commented on Kartik's post and praised the actor. She wrote, "Omg this took me back in time and what a great marathon you are having since you jumped that barricade. @kartikaaryan"

To which Kartik replied, "@sagarikaghatge even this is a fan moment - Preeti Sabharwal’s comment".

Many celebrities also reacted to the post and Kartik also replied to them happily. He also called himself a 'Jabra Fan' of Shah Rukh Khan!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. The second instalment is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles.