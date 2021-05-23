Suhana Khan unveils her stylish 21st birthday look, BFF Ananya Panday calls her 'Tinkerbell'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turned 21 on May 22 this year. The star kid rang on her birthday in New York away from her family. Suhana is completing her schooling in NYC and celebrated her special day with her friends. Now, Suhana took to her Instagram page and shared a stylish photo unveiling her birthday look. The 21-year-old even flaunted her long locks while posing for the photo.

In the photo, Suhana is seen wearing a mint green corset style dress with a halter and a keyhole neckline dress. She left her long hair loose open and carried a matching purse with her outfit. Suhana captioned her photo stating, "twenty-one".

Ananya Panday commented on her best friend Suhana's photo by writing, "Tinkerbell!!!" While her younger sister Rysa Panday wrote, "pretty woman".

Meanwhile, on Suhana's birthday, her other best friend and upcoming actor Shanaya Kapoor shared an unseen video from their childhood. In the video, all three of them including Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana are seen in swimsuit and dancing on Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Don' song 'Yeh Mera Dil' also featuring the latter's superstar dad Shah Rukh.

Kapoor wrote, "happy birthday my sue we’re forever going to be dancing together #team."

While Gauri shared a candid throwback photo of her daughter and stated, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always."

Suhana is currently studying at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts and the star kid aspires to be an actor just like her father.