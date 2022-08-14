Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan fans show support for Pathaan, trend #FirstDayFirstShow amid calls to boycott film

Looking at the ongoing situation in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's fans have started trending #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

Credit: File photo

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha recently faced a lot of backlash on social media, after which Shah Rukh Khan fans seems worried about the actor's comeback film Pathaan.

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending over Twitter after the users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Due to the complete boycott trend, the film has suffered a huge loss at the box office, and the collections of the film are not much impressive.

Looking at the ongoing situation in Bollywood, where big films are not getting a good response from the audience, Shah Rukh Khan`s fans have started trending #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow on Twitter, in order to support the actor`s comeback film.

Check out what the netizens say:

The Baazigar actor will be making his big Bollywood comeback after four years from an action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is among the most awaited films and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Makers recently unveiled the motion poster of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the film, which got positive feedback from the netizens. Apart from that, the Chak De! India actor will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. (With inputs from ANI)

