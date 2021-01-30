LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan fans share videos of 'Pathan' action sequences being shot in Dubai

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making waves on social media after a few excited fans shared videos of the actor shooting high-octane action sequences for his upcoming film 'Pathan' in Dubai.

In the now-viral videos, one can see how the film cast and crew are working hard to film the sequences with utmost dedication on the streets of Dubai, which apparently seem to have been cordoned off for the shooting to take place smoothly.

In one of the several videos that are now viral on the Internet, a man, who appears to be SRK's stunt double, is seen engaging in a fight with another atop a car while another car with a camera jib crane is filming the sequence.

In another video, the stunt crew is seen tying safety harness on the man's belt.

Take a look at the videos here:

For the unversed, on Thursday, Emirati talk show host and entrepreneur, Anas Bukhash, shared a photo with the superstar on his verified Instagram handle. While Anas did not mention whether the photo has been recently clicked or is an old picture that he just happened to share now, the geotag for the post was for Dubai, and that left fans excited and wondering if SRK will be appearing on Anas' ABTalks.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since the box office dud 'Zero' in 2018, will be making a comeback on the silver screen with 'Pathan' opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also reportedly stars John Abraham and will feature a cameo by Salman Khan.

While SRK had maintained an air of mystery about his comeback film, earlier, during an interview with Femina, while talking about her line-up of films for 2021, Deepika said, "So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his production ventures as well.

Last year, he produced two films under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner - 'Kaamyaab' and 'Class of 83'. His next project is 'Bob Biswas', the origin story of the bespectacled contract killer from 2012 hit 'Kahaani'. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role and recently wrapped up shooting in Kolkata.