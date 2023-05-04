Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan calls New York as 'happy place,' drop photos from vacay diaries

Suhana Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan have been the talk of the town ever since she announced her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. On Thursday, Suhana dropped a carousel post on Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her New York stay where she can be seen enjoying her recent novel, The Happy Place.

In one of the pictures, Suhana posed for the camera with a big smile. She wore a little black dress and kept her hair untied. In other pictures, she dropped the inside space of a flower shop with a bunch of beautiful flowers. Suhana also shared a row full of movie scripts displayed on colourful papers. Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy place."

Here's the post

As soon as she shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with heart emojis. Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar`s Netflix original The Archies. Apart from Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan`s grandson Agstya Nanda, Boney Kapoor`s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will step into the world of showbiz with this movie.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics `The Archies` and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, `The Archies` is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. Suhana completed her higher studies in New York. Now it`s to see whether she will be able to entertain the audience with her acting skills or not.