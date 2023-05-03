'Best Papa' Shah Rukh Khan watches Suhana Khan swimming like a pro, learns backflip from her in throwback viral video

Credit: SRK Fanpage/Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not just a great actor but also the most adorable father in the world, the throwback viral video is the proof. In the clip that is now going viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen spending some quality time with Suhana Khan when she was a kid.

In the video shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram, Suhana can be seen showing off her swimming skills to her father. While proud SRK watches her and boots her confidence and tells her that she is amazing. Sharing the video, the fanpage wrote, “The cutest father/daughter celeb duo I know, Shah Rukh Khan (as Self), Credit: TLC, Release Date: 2009.”

Netizens have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “how cutely he said i don't know how to swim and then asked her to teach him.” The second one said, “That’s so adorable.” The third one wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan is a present father in his children's lives, a true family man, handsome and cute to see him with Suhana.” The fourth one said, “the way he said awesome.” The fifth one commented, “Arrghhhh... They are so adorable!! He seems to be the best Papa!”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut last week by directing the debut ad of his clothing brand, D'Yavol X. The ad video featured Shah Rukh Khan, and it was father-son's first collaboration in the creative field. Recently, Aryan spoke about directing his father and his experience of being on set with him.

While speaking to Harper's Bazar, Aryan revealed that he never felt challenged while working with his father, as Sr Khan's experience and dedication made everyone's job easier on the set. Aryan said, "He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn."

When Aryan was asked if his father gave any input, he added, “Of course, he did, and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort. If my dad's input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer."

